Volunteers gather in effort to preserve Valley thorn forests

Over 700 local volunteers geared up with shovels and gloves with the goal of helping restore local thorn forests.

Tami Bhadai, a fifth-grade teacher at Cesar Elementary School, says she brought her 13 students to Rio Reforestation to teach them the importance of preserving our natural environment.

"It's an experience for them, they are never going to forget," Bhadai said. "They are going to hit over a hundred trees and native plants today, which makes us super happy, our hearts happy."

Rio Reforestation returned after taking three years off. The event was spearheaded by several nonprofits dedicated to replenishing the Valley's thorn forests.

"Thorn forests were historically here throughout the early 1900s, 1910, 1920, really after that point we started becoming agriculturally developed here, and the urbanization took more of that land out of production," American Forest Director of Texas and Mexico Jon Dale said.

Dale says because of farming and more buildings popping up, the amount of thorn forest left in the Valley is decreasing.

He says the forest is home to over 1,200 plants, over 500 birds and 300 butterfly species.

American Forest says the volunteers helped plant over 30 different species of thorn forests and in total, over 12,000 seedlings were planted over 12 acres at the Milagros Tract in Pharr.

American Forest also announced their next project. A $10 million federal grant will be used to restore over 800 acres of Valley thorn forest during the next four years.

With the extra funding, more volunteers can make a difference one tree at a time.

Watch the video above for the full story.