Volunteers needed for beach cleanup
South Padre Island is looking for volunteers to help clean up the beach this weekend.
The city's shoreline department inviting residents and visitors to join them this Saturday, April 17 between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon at Beach Access 3.
Those interested in volunteering can do so by signing up at Adopt a Beach website or by calling city hall at 956-761-8111.
