Wanted sex offender arrested after leading Alamo police in chase, chief says

A wanted fugitive led the Alamo Police Department on a vehicle pursuit on Tuesday, according to Alamo Police Chief Saul Solis.

Solis said 46-year-old Nick Magallan led Alamo police through San Juan, Pharr and Edinburg. He was later apprehended at the corner of Cesar Chavez Road and Canton Road. No injuries were reported.

According to Solis, Magallan is facing charges of failure to register as a sex offender and evading arrest in a vehicle; further charges are pending.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.