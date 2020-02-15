x

Wanted: Texas Republicans need new voters in 2020, and fast

1 day 15 hours 31 minutes ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 February 13, 2020 10:02 AM February 13, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

By PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (AP) - Big Republican donors in Texas are spending millions of dollars in 2020 looking for new votes. It's a twist for the GOP after decades of relying on a mostly aging and white base to carry to deliver big victories in Texas. But the state's sprawling metropolitan suburbs that have started turning purple have put Democrats in reach of flipping a handful of congressional districts. It has also given them an outside chance at winning a majority in the Texas House. One political super PAC, called Engage Texas, has raised $12 million, almost exclusively from major GOP donors.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days