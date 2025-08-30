Washington Monthly names South Texas College best 2-year Hispanic serving institution in the country
South Texas College is now considered the best two-year Hispanic serving institution in the nation, according to the Washington Monthly.
The college is made up of 95% Hispanic students. The magazine took data from 2023 and 2024 and looked at STC's performance, accomplishments, transfers and completion rate.
“[It’s] a very proud moment not only for South Texas College and our board of trustees, but most importantly our students to have a sense of pride of belonging of accomplishment,” STC President Ricardo Solis said.
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley was ranked second for best four-year Hispanic serving college.
