Washington Monthly names South Texas College best 2-year Hispanic serving institution in the country

South Texas College is now considered the best two-year Hispanic serving institution in the nation, according to the Washington Monthly.

The college is made up of 95% Hispanic students. The magazine took data from 2023 and 2024 and looked at STC's performance, accomplishments, transfers and completion rate.

“[It’s] a very proud moment not only for South Texas College and our board of trustees, but most importantly our students to have a sense of pride of belonging of accomplishment,” STC President Ricardo Solis said.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley was ranked second for best four-year Hispanic serving college.