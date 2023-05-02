WATCH: AEP spokesman discusses power restoration efforts

Channel 5 News is continuing to work to provide answers for the thousands of people throughout the Valley who are still without power.

According to the AEP Texas outage map, 6,221 customers remain without power as of Tuesday afternoon.

AEP Texas spokesman said 146,000 customers have had their power restored since the storm hit late Friday night.”

“We’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Jones said. “We’ve brought in addition crews — about 400 line workers — working through the Valley, particularly in the Mission area. This was a much more significant storm than a lot of people realized.”

