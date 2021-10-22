WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will be livestreamed in this article and KRGV's Youtube page and the KRGV Sports Facebook page at 11 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen mayor reflects on current term in office
-
Despite drop in unemployment rate, local restaurant struggling to hire more workers
-
Proposed state amendment would prevent nursing homes from blocking family visits
-
DPS: 2 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in Palmview
-
City of Harlingen to offer booster shots on Saturday