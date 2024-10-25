WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC Buick
The 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC Buick will be livestreamed in this article and KRGV's YouTube page and the KRGV Sports' Facebook page at 11 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg police officer hit by alleged drunk driver continues to recover
-
Houston family grieving after son drowns near Boca Chica Beach
-
Silver alert issued for missing Brownsville man
-
Channel 5 News experiences Pharr's Trail of Terror
-
Medical Breakthroughs: New blood test helping detect cancer