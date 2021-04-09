WATCH LIVE: Congressional delegation tours southern border

A congressman from Ohio is leading a delegation of Republican lawmakers in touring the border.

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), is leading the team as they visit migrant facilities in Brownsville, Donna and McAllen, according to a news release from the congressman’s office.

The congressional delegation tour will include a press conference at Anzalduas Park in mission at 1:45 p.m. Friday that will be live streamed in this article.

According to Wenstrup’s office, the members of Congress joining him “specialize in health care and national security to the southern border.”

