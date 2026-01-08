x

Brownsville offering free Pilates classes

Thursday, January 08 2026

Those making health and wellness a priority in 2026 are invited to attend the city’s free weekly adult Pilates classes.

The classes are every Monday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Brownsville Senior Center, located at 519 E. Madison St.

The sessions are open to adults 18 and over and are designed for all fitness levels.

You don’t have to be a Brownsville resident to take the classes.

