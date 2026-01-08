‘It’s been a year of struggle:’ Los Fresnos mother of 5 receiving help from Salvation Army to regain custody of her children

A Los Fresnos mother of five now has a new fridge and stove thanks to community support from The Salvation Army of Harlingen.

The Salvation Army is helping Denise Garza turn her house into a home after she lost custody of her children due to a medical issue.

“I'm very thankful for the community. I’m thankful for the people that reached out, I'm thankful for the Salvation Army and I thank them because it's been a year of struggle,” Garza said.

According to the Salvation Army, Garza lost custody of her children last year after she suffered a seizure and was hospitalized, preventing her from picking up her children from daycare.

Texas Child Protective Services stepped in and took custody of the children. The Salvation Army said they are working with CPS in assisting Garza in going through the required steps to reunite her with her children.

The Salvation Army reached out to the community on social media for help with getting a new fridge and stove for Garza to properly cook and store meals for her children.

“Within a few minutes we got phone calls, we got a few messages on Facebook, we got phone calls saying ‘I have a stove. I have a refrigerator, when do you want to set up to pick it up?'" Salvation Army of Harlingen Administrator and Pastor Maj. Maria Hernandez said.

Hernandez said they are currently reaching out to donors to secure bunk beds for Garza’s children.