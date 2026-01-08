Total Golf facility at Rancho Viejo country club closed to the public

The Rancho Viejo Resort & Country Club closed its Total Golf facility to the public to establish a members-only space.

Golfers said the move limits options for practice in the area, while club leaders said the decision came down to costs and member access.

The closure went into effect on Jan. 5.

The golf facility offered technology that provided members with real-time stats on their swing and golf ball.

“They had the almost like Top Golf tracer technology,” golfer Diego Najera said. “I could get my spin, I can get my carry numbers and I know where the ball's going because I could see it on the screen.”

The club said that technology contributed to the closing of the public facility.

“It wasn’t financially successful,” Rancho Viejo Resort & Country Club Director Marcela Lawler said. “It was deteriorating, the outside environment factor is very hard on technology. We're changing it and we're taking it back; instead of public it’s going to be for our members.”

Lawler said the Total Golf facility was taking up half of the club's driving range, limiting access for paying members.

Najera said the loss felt frustrating due to what he called limited options for the golfing community in the area.

“We don’t have a Top Golf like the McAllen area,” Najera said. “Making that so exclusive does make some people feel like, ‘well, where am I welcome? Where can I go? What can I do to practice if I can’t practice at my home course?”

The Rancho Viejo Resort & Country Club has been directing people looking for similar tracer technology to facilities in Brownsville and Harlingen.

Those looking to inquire about becoming a member can call 956-350-4000, extension 6.