Records: Airbnb involved in McAllen house party bust was rented by teen’s aunt

A home where over 50 minors were caught drinking alcohol in McAllen had been booked through Airbnb by the aunt of one of the teens who was arrested in connection with the incident, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

A total of five teens were arrested on alcohol violation charges, and 56 citations for underage drinking were issued by officers with the McAllen Police Department.

Two of the attendees, Kaylin Lee Garcia, 17 and Daisy Charles, 17, were identified as co-hosts of the event and charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Three other attendees — Joshua Perez, 17, Simon Martinez, 17, and Erik Abel Perez, 19, were also arrested and charged.

READ MORE: Reactions after teens arrested in McAllen house party

As previously reported, McAllen police officers were dispatched to a home on the 2900 block of North 24th Street Saturday shortly after 11 p.m.

At the scene, Garcia and Charles approached police. According to the complaint, Garcia said the Airbnb had been booked by her aunt to celebrate her 18th birthday party.

The criminal complaint identified the aunt, but Channel 5 News will not name her as she has not been arrested or charged in connection with the party.

“Kaylin stated she had advised everyone that was attending the party it was BYOB,” the complaint stated. “Kaylin stated her and others had also prepared jungle juice for the guests to drink.”

At the scene, police officers observed dozens of minors between the ages of 14 and 18, and multiple cans of alcohol and four large barrels containing jungle juice, the complaint said.

The criminal complaint added that the owner of the residence was contacted. The owner confirmed that the aunt had booked the home and said that the woman had told her the rental was for her and “her two nieces.”

The owner said Garcia then contacted her to ask the owner if she could invite others to the home “to cut a cake and hang out,” the complaint added.

The owner told police that she told Garcia that no more than 10 people could be at the location, and that she was unaware of the amount of people who were inside the residence.

Airbnb previously said they deactivated the account of the adult who booked the Airbnb for violating their rules.