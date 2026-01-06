'Do you know what your children are doing?' Reactions after teens arrested in McAllen house party

A McAllen neighborhood is quiet after a busy weekend involving a house party that led to the arrest of five teenagers, and over 50 citations for underage drinking.

Juan Lozoya has lived in the neighborhood off 23rd Street and Daffodil Avenue for about a year. He said normally it's much quieter.

“[They] had a little cookout in the back, hanging out, getting together,” Lozoya said. “Later on it started getting louder and louder. We didn't think much of it until it started getting out of hand."

As previously reported, officers with the McAllen Police Department were dispatched to a home on the 2900 block of North 24th Street Saturday shortly after 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Teens charged with alcohol violations following McAllen house party

“The initial call that came in was a disturbance call, possibly loud noise,” McAllen police Sgt. John Saenz said. “Underage people were drinking upon arrival.”

An investigation by police revealed over 50 minors at the location attending a party at a home that was rented through Airbnb, according to a news release.

As officers arrived, Lozoya said he saw several people run away.

“As soon as they started knocking most of them, like maybe 10, 12, 15 at the most, jumped over the backyard fence, made a run for it to the other direction of the building,” Lozoya said.

According to police, minors ranging from the ages of 14 to 18 years old were at the party. Officers issued 56 citations for possession of alcohol by a minor.

Two of the attendees, Kaylin Lee Garcia, 17 and Daisy Charles, 17, were identified as co-hosts of the event and charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Three other attendees — Joshua Perez, 17, Simon Martinez, 17, and Erik Abel Perez, 17, were also arrested and charged.

Police said more people could face charges.

“Any responsible party had any culpability in the furnishing of alcohol to a minor, they would be subject to criminal law,” Saenz said.

Saenz said investigators are now looking into who booked the Airbnb for the teens. He said he also wants parents to learn from this incident.

“The implications that this case has is that do you know where your children are at? Do you know what your children are doing? Do you know who they're with?" Saenz said.

All minors taken into custody were released to parents or guardians.

Watch the video above for the full story.