Teens charged with alcohol violations following McAllen house party

Five teens were charged with alcohol violations in McAllen after a house party was held at an Airbnb on Saturday.

17-year-olds Kaylin Lee Garcia and Daisy Charles were identified as the "co-hosts" of the party through a flyer that circulated on social media, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department. Both teens were arraigned on Sunday.

Garcia was charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor and possession of a tobacco product, and possession of a THC substance; her bond was set at $2,500.

Charles was charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor. Her bond was set at $500.

McAllen police responded to a residence in the 2900 block of North 24th Street for a report of underage drinking. Officers saw several people in the roadway and estimated more than 50 people either inside the home or in the backyard, according to the news release. Officers also observed the presence of alcoholic beverages.

The homeowner was not at the residence at the time of the incident but was contacted and later assisted officers.

The home had been rented via Airbnb and officers determined the location was entrusted to Garcia to host a small gathering, according to the news release. A flyer posted on social media listed several people as "hosts" or "co-hosts" and advertised as a BYOB "house party" with a $5 cover entry.

Three other teens were also arrested and charged with alcohol violations.

Joshua Perez, 17, was charged with failure to identify and possession of alcohol by a minor. His bond was set at $500.

Simon Martinez, 17, was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor and Erik Abel Perez, 19, was charged with public intoxication.

The news release said officers also issued 56 citations for possession of alcohol by a minor. The minors identified in the incident ranged in age from 14 to 18 years old. They were released from police custody to their parents or guardians. Other charges may be pending.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

