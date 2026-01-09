Hidalgo County funding several Alamo street projects

Alamo city leaders are bringing in some help at no cost to taxpayers to address much-needed repairs to several city streets.

“We're going to be working on Duranta and Border, we're going to be working on Lance Street and we're going to be working on some lighting throughout the city of Alamo," Mayor J.R. Garza said.

The city will be receiving more than $100,000 for the improvements through Hidalgo County’s urban funding project.

The work will target low-income areas with the greatest need.

“Some of these areas are really bad,” Garza said. “Like I said, they haven’t been worked on in 20 or 30 years. It’s extremely important for us to work on them now and make sure we provide some type of help to these residents where they have to drive in day in and day out."

Garza said repairs on Duranta Road will be a temporary, band-aid approach meant to bring immediate relief while larger, long-term improvements are planned.

“Let’s get them help now, let’s alleviate the problem now while we continue to work on widening the road and making it a primary thoroughfare here in the city of Alamo,” Garza said.

Garza said crews will begin working on one road at a time, though a completion date has not yet been set.

