UTRGV Men's basketball continue conference play on the road against East Texas A&M

Edinburg, TX -- The UTRGV Men's basketball team picked up their second conference win of the season against Incarnate Word. This week they're hitting the road with the first stop being at East Texas A&M on Saturday. The Lions have only won one conference game against Southeastern Louisiana and are coming off a loss to New Orleans.

The next stop for the Vaqueros will be at Northwestern State on Monday at 6:30 p.m. The Demons are currently 2-4 in conference play with wins over Southeastern Louisiana and New Orleans and are coming off a loss against Nicholls.

"Anytime you go on the road in conference, it's a big week. Obviously, two games, East Texas A&M and then Northwestern State, we didn't play very well at Northwestern State last year. Not looking too far ahead, recognizing what this challenge is in it's totality. It's a big one. East Texas A&M posts a lot of threats, they switch everything defensively, they can make life hard on you on that end. They have some really talented offensive players so we have to have a really good week of preparation and put ourselves in position to compete in that game." said Head Coach Kahil Fennell.

The Vaqueros next home game will be against McNeese State next Saturday, Jan. 17th. at 4:30p.m.