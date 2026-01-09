Teachers union sues TEA over social media investigations regarding Charlie Kirk's death

A teachers union is suing the Texas Education Agency following an investigation into social media posts made by teachers after the death of political activist Charlie Kirk.

Texas AFT filed the lawsuit arguing those investigations violated teachers' freedom of speech.

The Brownsville teachers' union said they are unaware of their own members being investigated, but they still support the lawsuit and the statewide union's position.

As previously reported, the Brownsville Independent School District confirmed it reported three employees to the TEA.

"It is not the state's right to retaliate, harass, or limit freedom of speech, or to threaten educational employees for exercising their rights as citizens," Best AFT leader Patrick Hammes said.

The TEA confirmed 129 school districts were affected by reports tied to Charlie Kirk comments; 12 were in the Rio Grande Valley.

Channel 5 News has reached out to the TEA for comment. The agency says it cannot comment on pending litigation and 95 investigations remain open.