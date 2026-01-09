Valley doctor says cutting ACA tax credits could cause delayed medical attention

The House passed legislation on Thursday to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits; the bill now heads to the U.S. Senate.

The tax credits lowered health insurance costs for about 22 million people. The credits expired last month.

Rio Grande Valley healthcare experts say without an extension, some people may forgo health insurance altogether because of added costs.

"They're going to have to kind of make that decision as far as where they're going to spend their money, if that's going to be extra towards their healthcare insurance or towards other things like basic necessities," New Horizon Health Center Family Nurse Practitioner Dr. Timothy Camarillo Solfest said.

Doctors say losing coverage could lead to delayed care and worsening health conditions.

They encourage those affected to seek community clinics, social workers and other resources before skipping medical care.