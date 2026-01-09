U.S. Fish and Wildlife monitoring controlled burn gone wrong in Cameron County
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is monitoring the area where a controlled burn got out of hand in Cameron County as of Thursday morning.
The fire occurred at the Laguna Madre Bahia Grande wildlife refuge off Highway 100.
Officials said crews only intended to burn 850 acres. An additional 188 acres of land were burned when the fire got out of control.
The fire was contained Wednesday night.
