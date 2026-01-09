Suspected killer of Eddy Betancourt now on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted list

A $30,000 reward is now being offered by the state for any information that leads to the arrest of the man accused of killing businessman Eddy Betancourt.

Reynaldo Mata-Rios is now listed on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in connection with Betancourt’s murder.

Mata-Rios was identified by the McAllen Police Department as the suspect who fatally shot Betancourt at the 800 block of North Ware Road on Dec. 27.

Betancourt was found unresponsive and with a gunshot wound at that location by McAllen police officers. He was later pronounced dead.

Police previously said Mata-Rios “indicated his intent to surrender” to police, but had not done so.

The Texas 10 Most Wanted list says Mata-Rios has a criminal history of driving under the influence, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police released a photo of Mata-Rios crossing into Mexico with the help of Leonel Perez Delgado. Delgado was arrested on Wednesday morning on a charge of hindering apprehension in connection with the investigation.

Mata-Rios remains on the run. Police have not revealed a motive for the murder.

On Jan. 2, Governor Greg Abbott demanded the immediate extradition of Mata-Rios from Mexico.

Betancourt was the vice chairman of the Hidalgo County Appraisal District Board of Directors. He was also re-appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in April 2023 to serve on the Texas Facilities Commission. A news release from the governor’s office identified Betancourt as the president of R&B General Construction Co. Inc., co-owner and president of National Tire and Wheel, LLC, and a general retail partner manager for E2H Investments.

Anyone with any information regarding the location of Mata-Rios is urged to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477, or McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.