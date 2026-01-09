Harlingen traffic study to address speeding concerns

Harlingen city leaders approved a traffic study to take a look at neighborhoods where speeding has been reported.

The study was approved during a Wednesday city commissioners meeting after hearing from residents.

Resident Vickie Perrill Ochoa lives on Grimes Street, and said speeding has been an issue for the nine years she’s lived there.

“Cars do speed by,” Ochoa said. She added that she worries about the safety of children in the neighborhood.

“Especially because of the high school kids that walk by here, and that’s what scares me and then the little kids that come to the park,” Ochoa said.

A traffic and speed study will be conducted in Ochoa’s neighborhood.

The city will be using strips laid out in four downtown streets to gather data, Harlingen Commissioner Daniel Lopez said.

For speed bumps to be approved in the areas, the study must find that a minimum of 15% of drivers are speeding.

Until they get the results of the study, Lopez said officials won't know where speed bumps will be added. He has a message for drivers.

“Is speeding worth someone's life? Is their speeding worth destruction of property? No,” Lopez said.

City officials say these kinds of speed studies typically take about two to three days to complete. If the streets meet city criteria, people could see speed humps as soon as next month.

