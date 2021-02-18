x

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to provide second update on weather conditions

4 hours 14 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, February 18 2021 Feb 18, 2021 February 18, 2021 1:59 PM February 18, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update on the state's response to winter weather and power outages Thursday in Austin at 3 p.m.

