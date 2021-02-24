x

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott delivers statewide address on storm recovery efforts

Wednesday, February 24 2021
By: KRGV Digital
Gov. Greg Abbott is set to deliver a statewide televised address on storm recovery following last weeks winter storm.

Abbott is expected to discuss the extensive power outages and statewide recovery efforts during the address which come two days before President Biden is scheduled to visit Houston.

