WATCH LIVE: Harlingen police provide updates on Nahomi Rodriguez case

The Harlingen Police Department will hold a Friday press conference to provide more details on the individual identified as a person of interest in the 2016 disappearance of a San Benito teen.

Channel 5 News learned on Thursday that Miguel Angel Flores was identified as the person of interest in the death of Nahomi Rodriguez.

Rodriguez disappeared in July 2016 after her night shift at the McDonald's on Sunshine Strip in Harlingen.

Her remains were found nine months later near Rio Hondo.

Flores is currently serving time at a state prison in Brazoria after pleading guilty to aggravated robberies in Cameron and Hidalgo counties in 2017.

Harlingen police will discuss the investigation at a Friday press conference at 2 p.m. that will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.