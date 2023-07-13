Cameron County DA names person of interest in disappearance of Nahomi Rodriguez

The Cameron County district attorney named a man previously convicted on kidnapping and aggravated robbery charges as a person of interest in the 2016 disappearance and death of a San Benito teen.

PREVIOUS STORY: Six years since disappearance of a San Benito teen, family still looking for answers

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz spoke exclusively to Channel 5 News and named Miguel Angel Flores as the person of interest in the death of Nahomi Rodriguez.

Flores is currently serving time at a state prison in Amarillo after pleading guilty to aggravated robberies in Cameron and Hidalgo counties in 2017.

State prison records show he was previously sentenced on a charge of aggravated kidnapping in 2003.