WATCH LIVE: Hidalgo County officials to give update on temporary shelter for migrants

Hidalgo County officials will give an update on the temporary shelter for COVID-19 positive migrants in Mission Thursday afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

As Channel 5 News previously reported, McAllen set up a temporary shelter for migrants on city-owned property on 23rd Street near Buddy Owens Wednesday morning.

By the afternoon, however, the city of McAllen announced they were relocating the shelter "near CBP operations."

A spokesperson for Hidalgo County Precinct 3 confirmed the shelter will be relocated to Anzalduas Park in Mission.

The city of Mission on Thursday called for an emergency meeting to discuss the shelter.