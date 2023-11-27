HCSO: ATV accident near Edinburg Lake kills two teens

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an ATV accident that left two females dead in rural Edinburg.

According to a spokesperson with the sheriff's office, the accident happened Sunday night. They received a 911 call regarding an ATV accident near Edinburg Lake.

Deputies arrived at the location and made contact with the caller, who said two juvenile females, ages 12 and 15 years old, arrived at his residence with injuries and asking for help. The two teens had already been transported to a local hospital by the caller's wife before deputies arrived, according to the spokesperson.

Deputies found the ATV inside the canal on its side and saw two females were trapped inside the vehicle which was partially submerged underwater. The deputies managed to pull the two females, ages 17 and 18 years old, out of the water and began life-saving measures.

The two teens were transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. An autopsy has been ordered for both females by the justice of the peace.

After further investigation and speaking with the two surviving teens, investigators with the sheriff's office determined the 17-year-old female was driving the ATV when she lost control and drove into the canal.

The accident remains under investigation and the sheriff's office urges any possible witnesses to come forward with any further information.