WATCH LIVE: LUPE shows support of immigrant families, asylum seekers ahead of Biden visit

La Union del Pueblo Entero holds a press conference showing their support of immigrant families and asylum seekers at the border.

This comes ahead of President Joe Biden's first visit to the Rio Grande Valley.

Community leaders and representatives from various organizations will participate. The pro-immigration organization will also hold a peaceful demonstration at around 1 p.m. in Brownsville, across the airport Biden will be landing in.