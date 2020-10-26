x

Watch Live: President Trump hosts swearing-in ceremony for new Supreme Court justice

2 hours 49 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, October 26 2020 Oct 26, 2020 October 26, 2020 6:59 PM October 26, 2020 in News - Local

Watch Live: President Donald J. Trump holds swearing-in ceremony for new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

