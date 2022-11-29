WATCH LIVE: Public Utility Commission of Texas, ERCOT to hold press conference on grid reliability and readiness for winter 2022-2023

Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake and ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas will host a press conference Tuesday on grid reliability and readiness for winter 2022-2023.

The press conference will begin at 1:00 p.m.