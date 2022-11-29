WATCH LIVE: Public Utility Commission of Texas, ERCOT to hold press conference on grid reliability and readiness for winter 2022-2023
Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake and ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas will host a press conference Tuesday on grid reliability and readiness for winter 2022-2023.
The press conference will begin at 1:00 p.m., and will be live-streamed in this article and on our KRGV Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
Shoppers encouraged to shop local during Small Business Saturday
-
Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 373 cases of COVID-19
-
Brownsville police investigating death of man found unresponsive in cell
-
209 migrants caught crossing into Starr County, Rio Grande City agent says
-
Pharr man sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to smuggle...