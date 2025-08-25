SpaceX cancels 10th flight test at Boca Chica

SpaceX has cancelled their 10th flight test of the Starship rocket out of Boca Chica.

The flight test was originally scheduled for Sunday, with the launch window opening at 6:30 p.m. The window was then pushed back to 6:50 p.m. before it was completely cancelled.

According to a SpaceX post on X, the cancellation was to allow them time to "troubleshoot an issue with ground systems."

SpaceX says the purpose of the test flight is to do a few experiments and collect data. The rocket is expected to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX has not yet announced the new date for the rocket launch.