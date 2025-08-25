x

SpaceX cancels 10th flight test at Boca Chica

SpaceX cancels 10th flight test at Boca Chica
10 hours 57 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, August 24 2025 Aug 24, 2025 August 24, 2025 1:55 PM August 24, 2025 in News - Local

SpaceX has cancelled their 10th flight test of the Starship rocket out of Boca Chica.

The flight test was originally scheduled for Sunday, with the launch window opening at 6:30 p.m. The window was then pushed back to 6:50 p.m. before it was completely cancelled.

According to a SpaceX post on X, the cancellation was to allow them time to "troubleshoot an issue with ground systems."

SpaceX says the purpose of the test flight is to do a few experiments and collect data. The rocket is expected to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX has not yet announced the new date for the rocket launch.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days