WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 10, 2025

Sunday, August 10 2025

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.

