WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass Aug. 3, 2025

8 hours 46 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, August 03 2025 Aug 3, 2025 August 03, 2025 10:59 AM August 03, 2025 in Community

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.

