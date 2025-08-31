x

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 31, 2025

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 31, 2025
6 hours 53 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, August 31 2025 Aug 31, 2025 August 31, 2025 10:40 AM August 31, 2025 in News - Local

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.

Can't watch the video? Click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days