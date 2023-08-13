WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, August 13, 2023
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00am.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Non-profit helps make home improvements after six-year hiatus
-
No injuries reported in San Juan mobile home fire
-
Sheriff’s office: 3-week old twins hospitalized after Los Fresnos father sleeps on...
-
Third suspect sentenced in beating death of a man in McAllen
-
20-year-old woman sentenced to five years of probation in connection with deadly...