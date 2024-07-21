WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, July 21, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11 a.m.
Can't see the video? Click here.
