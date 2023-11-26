WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Nov. 26, 2023
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m., brought to you by Pueblo Tires & Services.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Shop owners take part in Small Business Saturday
-
Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023: Scattered rain storm, temps in the 60s
-
Valley shoppers flock to La Plaza Mall for Black Friday deals
-
Shoppers taking advantage of Black Friday deals at Mercedes outlet mall
-
McAllen Christmas tree farm ushering in the Christmas season