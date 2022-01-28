Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton files lawsuit against Biden administration

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Friday in Edinburg that the state has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the Central American Minors (CAM) Refugee and Parole Program.

It's the ninth border-related lawsuit against Biden, according to a news release from Paxton's office.

Gov. Greg Abbott, Paxton and other Republican leaders were in the Valley this week as part of a border summit.

During a press conference Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Abbott's Operation Lone Star has resulted in 10,000 arrests, and 200,000 referrals to Border Patrol.

“One lawbreaker that we're having to wage legal action against is the President of the United States,” Abbott said. “There are laws passed by the United States Congress that the president is not enforcing."

Meanwhile, Texas Democrats this week sent a letter to the federal government calling for an investigation into Operation Lone Star.