Gov. Abbott holds border security briefing in Weslaco

Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at a border security briefing at the Texas Department of Public Safety headquarters in Weslaco on Thursday.

The briefing is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as our KRGV Facebook page.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and DPS Director Steve McCraw are also expected to deliver remarks, with attorney generals from at least 12 different states expected to attend.

The briefing comes a day after Texas Democrats, including Terry Canales (D-Edinburg) and Armando “Mando” Martinez (D-Weslaco), asked the federal government on to investigate Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.

The state representatives called Operation Lone Star unconstitutional, adding that Abbott is misusing taxpayer money to fund it.

Paxton and 12 other state attorneys general are expected to make an announcement about the border on Friday at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg, according to a news release from Paxton's office.