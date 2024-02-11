WATCH LIVE: UTRGV Baseball Preview Special

x

February 11, 2024

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that the UTRGV Basketball Midseason Special will air on Sunday at 11 a.m. on KRGV channel 5 and on the KRGV Sports Facebook page.

 The show features an interview with baseball head coach Derek Matlock as he previews the upcoming season.

