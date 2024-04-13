WATCH LIVE: UTRGV Tennis and Swimming and Diving special
The show features interviews with women's and men's tennis head coaches West Nott and Nathan Robinson as UTRGV prepares to host the Western Athletic Conference Tennis Tournaments at HEB Tennis Center at Pendleton Park in Harlingen April 18-20 in addition to an interview with recently hired women's swimming & diving head coach Betsy Graham.
