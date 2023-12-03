WATCH: The 10th Annual McAllen Holiday Parade LIVE!

x

The McAllen Holiday Parade is set for Saturday night.

The 10th anniversary of the McAllen Holiday Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. at the McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The parade will be livestreamed in this article.

The parade will also air on Somos El Valle channel 5.3 cable channel 1241. It will also air in Spanish on Channel 5 News’ sister station Noticias RGV on channel 5.2, cable 1240.

