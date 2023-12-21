WATCH: UTRGV HC Travis Bush Discusses 1st FB Early Signing Class

UTRGV signed 10 players on National Early Signing Day on Wednesday. Check out Alex Del Barrio's conversation with Coach Travis Bush on the signing class. The 10 signees are below.

Mehki Blue OL 6-6 295 Fr. Harlingen, Texas Marine Military Academy

2020-23 (Marine Military Academy): First student-athlete from a Rio Grande Valley high school to officially sign with the Vaqueros after playing at Marine Military Academy in Harlingen under head coach Jim Morton … Three-time offensive lineman of the year … No. 29 ranked player and a top five offensive lineman in Texas Private School Football … Earned Player of the Game honors from Rio Sports Live for efforts in 43-0 win over Rio Hondo on Oct. 20, 2023 … Also competed in basketball and track & field.

Personal: Chose UTRGV because of the coaches and the environment … Planning to major in business management and marketing … Hobbies include playing video games.

Zion Brown QB 6-0 180 Fr. Atascocita, Texas Atascocita HS

2020-23 (Atascocita High School): Recorded 8,115-career passing yards for a school record-tying 83 touchdowns while adding 30 rushing touchdowns on 2,070 rushing yards … As a senior, earned District Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-District honors by posting 3,210 passing yards for 37 touchdowns and 2,070 rushing yards for 30 touchdowns … Burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2021, earning Newcomer of the Year honors under head coach Craig Stump … Named homecoming king as a senior.

Personal: Chose UTRGV because of the amazing love from the region and the coaches … Son of Mia and Wilbert Brown … Has two sisters, Zoe and Zaire … Father played three seasons in the NFL, winning the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2003 while also playing with the Los Angeles Chargers, then in San Diego (1999), and Washington Commanders (2002) … Dad played Division I FBS football at Houston … Uncle Jeremiah Trotter is in the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame … Uncle Cornelius Anthony, currently the head coach at Hightower High School, played for the San Francisco 49ers after playing Division I FBS football at Texas A&M … Intends to major in business management … Active in community, giving out food to the homeless on Thanksgiving.

Brennan Carroll RB 5-8 165 Fr. San Antonio, Texas Roosevelt HS

2020-23 (Roosevelt High School): Recorded 4,293-career rushing yards while scoring 52 touchdowns … Rushed for school record 2,253 yards, the most in Texas 6A and an average of 8.28 yards per carry, while scoring 27 touchdowns (26 rushing) en route to First Team All-District honors as a senior … Earned 2021 District Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors as a sophomore … Member of National Honor Society.

Personal: Chose UTRGV due to his strong connection with the coaches and the beauty of the Valley … Son of Dawn and Matt Carroll … Father is head coach at Roosevelt and played running back at Hardin-Simmons … Brother, Bryson, played Division I FBS football from 2017-21 at New Mexico, became a GA at New Mexico, and now coaches football, basketball and track & field at Huffines Middle School in Lewisville … Intends to major in kinesiology … Hobbies include working out, swimming, and video games.

Atzel Chavez Jr. QB 6-2 180 Fr. Laredo, Texas Laredo United HS

2020-23 (Laredo United High School): In four years on the varsity team under head coach David Sanchez, Chavez recorded 7,735 total yards, including 6,939 passing and 780 rushing yards, for 99 touchdowns, including 78 passing touchdowns on 502 completions plus 21 rushing touchdowns … Posted 366 punting yards on 30 punts, including a career-best punt of 56 yards … As a senior, was nominated for Texas High School Football 6A Quarterback of the Year while earning District Offensive MVP, First Team All-District Punter, Laredo Morning Times All-City Overall MVP, Laredo Morning Times First Team All-City Punter, Texas High School Coaches Association All-State Academic Honorable Mention, Second Team Academic All-District Rio Sports Live Player of the Game (week 5) and KGNS Player of the Week (week 3) honors … Finalist for the 2023 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Super Team and runner-up for 2023 South Texas Sports Live Midseason MVP … Semifinalist for Mr. Texas Football … As a junior, earned unanimous District Offensive MVP, Laredo Morning Times All-City Offensive MVP, KGNS TV Offensive MVP and Second Team Academic All-District honors while being names a finalist for the 2022 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Super Team … As a sophomore, earned unanimous All-District First Team Quarterback, Laredo Morning Times Second Team All-City Quarterback and Week 7 KGNS TV/Telemundo Laredo High School Football Player of the Week honors while being named a finalist for the 2021 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Super Team.

Personal: Chose UTRGV because he’s from the 956, making it feel like home … Also appreciates the vision the coaching staff has for the program … Son of Anna Rodriguez and Atzel and Jessica Chavez … Has two sisters, Anel and Anasofia … Intends to major in exercise science … Hobbies include golfing, bowling, fishing, running, playing video games, and cooking … Active in community service, organizing the inaugural “Socks Not Sacks” sock drive in coordination with United High School, the United Way of Laredo, and Bethany House of Laredo in December 2022, collecting 465 pairs of donated socks to benefit a local homeless shelter during the winter … A follow up drive is planned for January 2024 … Collected and donated peanut butter jars in support of the Very Bold Ministries Peanut Butter Bowl in 2022 and 2023 … Participated in the packaging and distribution of Thanksgiving dinners to families in need within Webb County in collaboration with the non-profit Emergency Assistance Team.

Roman Hernandez OL 6-7 275 Fr. El Paso, Texas Eastlake HS

2020-23 (Eastlake High School): Only allowed one sack in varsity career … Represented Eastlake in High School All-Star Game as a senior … Earned All-District honorable mention as a junior while playing for head coach Rueben Rodriguez.

Personal: Chose UTRGV because it gives him an opportunity to set a standard at a new program while taking a year to build up to be competitive in Division I football … Son of Mayra and Ramon Hernandez … Has two sisters, Angelica and Alexa, and one brother, Ramon Jr. … Intends to major in criminal justice … Hobbies include working out, hanging out with friends and playing video games.

Nick Hughes OL 6-4 275 Fr. San Antonio, Texas Central Catholic HS

2020-23 (Central Catholic High School): Didn’t allow a sack in three years as a varsity starter while averaging a 95% game grade under head coaches William Goodloe and the late Mike Santiago … Two-time Second Team All-State honoree … Two-time First Team All-District honoree … Recorded 18 total tackles (16 solo) in nine games as a senior … Selected for 2023 San Antonio All-Star Game … Posted nine total tackles (six solo) in seven games as a junior … Member of National Honor Society.

Personal: Chose UTRGV because he believes he can help build this program into a dominant team … The strength of a UTRGV education sparked his interest as well … Son of Karin and Frank Hughes … Intends to major in mechanical engineering … Hobbies include fishing, going to the gym, and hanging out with family and friends.

Nathan Luschen TE 6-4 220 Fr. Cuero, Texas Cuero HS

2020-23 (Cuero High School): As a tight end, recorded 600-career receiving yards on 36 receptions, including six touchdowns with two successful 2-point conversions … As a defensive lineman, posted two sacks and 15 tackles … Earned All-State, All-Area, and All-District honors under head coach Jerod Fikac … As a senior, recorded 17 receptions for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

Personal: Chose UTRGV because he can tell that the coaches and staff at UTRGV are fired up to start something incredible and he is excited to contribute to the culture of the program … Son of Stephanie and Ron Luschen … Intends to major in business … Hobbies include playing basketball, hunting, and watching football.

Nicholas Peace DB 5-11 170 Fr. Texas City, Texas Dickinson HS

2020-23 (Dickinson High School): First player to commit to playing football at UTRGV in program history … Earned Second Team All-District honors as a senior … Three-year letterwinner … Played for coach John Snelson, the president of the Texas High School Coaches Association.

Personal: Chose UTRGV for a strong education and because it’s a good opportunity to make history … He also loves the campus and all it has to offer … Son of Latrecia and Thomas Peace … Has two brothers, Brylan and Travien … Intends to major in physical therapy.

Juan’Yae Taylor RB, WR 5-10 175 Fr. San Antonio, Texas Wagner HS

2020-23 (Wagner High School): Two-time All-District Running Back and an Academic All-District honoree under head coach Jason Strain … As a senior, rushed for 729 yards on 50 carries, an average of 14.58 yards per carry, while scoring 10 touchdowns … Rushed for 100+ yards three times and posted a season-best rush of 78 yards … Member of student council.

Personal: Chose UTRGV because he sees UTRGV as a place where he can make a name for himself and let people know about him … Son of Brandy Johnson … Has one sister, Kanisha … Intends to major in mechanical engineering … Hobbies include playing other sports and working out.

Cah’lil Ward DB 5-11 175 Fr. League City, Texas Clear Creek HS

2020-23 (Clear Creek High School): As a three-year starter for coach Dwayne Lane, recorded 217 tackles, 9 interceptions, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, four defensive touchdowns and two kickoff return touchdowns … Two-time First Team All-District Safety while also earning Second Team All-District Kickoff/Punt Returner honors … As a senior, served as team captain and recorded 75 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery en route to unanimous First Team All-District and Team Defensive MVP honors … … Also competed in track & field … Member of National Honor Society.

Personal: Chose UTRGV for the opportunity to make history in the Valley … Also found the Valley to feel like home and wants to surround himself with people who want to work hard, which is what he discovered at UTRGV … Son of Neisha and Clarence Ward … Father played Division I FBS football at UTEP and currently coaches at Clear Springs High School … Has one sister, Chloe, and one brother, Caden … Intends to major in business … Hobbies include gaming, hunting, fishing, riding horses, and watching football.