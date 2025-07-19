WATCH - Valley: Without Water special report

Channel 5 News is taking a look at the water issues the Rio Grande Valley is facing.

Valley Without Water is set to air Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The special explores how the water reservoirs along the Rio Grande are recovering after they reached the lowest point ever last summer.

The river flow from Mexico and U.S. rivers are both low right now.

Channel 5 News will dig deeper into the water issues during the special report.

Valley: Without Water will air on Channel 5 News, and can be streamed on the KRGV Facebook page and in this article.

Can’t see the video? Click here.