Water and sewer lines being upgraded in downtown Brownsville

The city of Brownsville is making $14 million in improvements to their water infrastructure.

The multi-million dollar project will upgrade water and wastewater lines that were first put in during the 1920s

City officials say the new project will help improve water flow and pressure, and contribute to city growth.

“It becomes an incentive for businesses to come to Brownsville knowing that we have proper capacity and water pressure, and it's also an incentive for costs to come down because sometimes they have to run that,” Brownsville City Manager Helen Ramirez said.

The project will be done in two phases, and is expected to be complete by summer 2025. Funding for the project is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The city says there could be some occasional water outages and street closures because of the project.

