Water in Edinburg neighborhood rising from canal overflow

Families on North 10th Street in Edinburg are dealing with the aftermath of heavy rainfall and overflowing of drainage canals, some residents say.

The water, filled with debris and emitting a strong odor, is being pushed into residents' homes with every passing car.

While barricades were put up on each side of the road to detour people from driving through, they continue doing so.

With no sign of relief, residents are asking for help.