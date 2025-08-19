x

Water service restored in Edinburg

Water service restored in Edinburg
5 hours 39 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, August 19 2025 Aug 19, 2025 August 19, 2025 3:35 PM August 19, 2025 in News - Local

EDITOR'S NOTE: On Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 6:45 p.m., the city of Edinburg announced water services were restored. Earlier version of the story below:

Water is being shutoff in an area of Edinburg due to repairs, the city announced.

Water service is being interrupted on Jackson road between Alberta and Owassa roads.  The water is expected to resume Tuesday at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days