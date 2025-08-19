Water service restored in Edinburg

EDITOR'S NOTE: On Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 6:45 p.m., the city of Edinburg announced water services were restored. Earlier version of the story below:

Water is being shutoff in an area of Edinburg due to repairs, the city announced.

Water service is being interrupted on Jackson road between Alberta and Owassa roads. The water is expected to resume Tuesday at 7 p.m.

