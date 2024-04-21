WCSO: Inmate attacked at Willacy County Jail

Investigators with the Willacy County Sheriff's Office are investigating an attack on an inmate at the Willacy County Jail.

Jail staff reported that an inmate, identified as Luciano Gutierrez Jr., had fallen from his bunk bed and hit his head at around 9 p.m. on April 17.

The sheriff's office said jail staff reported an unknown inmate called for staff in reference to Gutierrez falling. Staff responded and saw Gutierrez had cuts on his head.

The staff began to ask Gutierrez questions about what happened, but he refused to answer and said "he just wanted to go to sleep."

Willacy County EMS was dispatched to the jail and transported Gutierrez, along with a jailer, to Valley Baptist Medical Center.

The sheriff's office said a deputy tried to speak with Gutierrez before being transported, but he did not tell the deputy what happened in the jail.

During the investigation, deputies photographed and documented the jail cell Gutierrez was in and attempted to speak to other inmates. The inmates refused to cooperate with the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said investigators began a follow-up investigation and learned that Gutierrez had been assaulted by another inmate, causing him to fall down and hit his head.

The investigation is ongoing.