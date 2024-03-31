WCSO: Suspect arrested after assaulting two men with a machete in Lasara
The Willacy County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Tuesday night for assaulting two men with a machete.
The sheriff's office said deputies arrived at a residence on 9th Street in Lasara where they found two men with lacerations on their bodies.
Deputies arrested Israel Urbina Jr. for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Urbina allegedly used the machete against the two men.
Urbina was taken to Willacy County jail, and the two male victims were evaluated by EMS for their injuries.
